Birthday – Chocó7días.com

Taken from El Guarengue.

As quibdoseña as La Yesca and the rice cakes, the Farmacia España and the Carrera Primera, the ABC newspaper and the fire of ’66, the Mula de Cuaresma and the sermons of Father Anglés, the times of the Intendancy and Puerto Platanero, the Trio Atrato and Los Negritos del Ritmo, basil and pennyroyal and wild cilantro, fried cheese and cooked banana, the San Francisco Band and the San Pacho Festivals, the García Medina and the Don Amín, the Convento and the Father Isaac, the Calle de las Águilas and the cows of Carmen Paz, the calm of roasted corn and the preserved borojó, the cheese soup and the stuck rice, the sides of Vicente El Pollo and the strength of Papa Juan, the elderberry and the aniseed, the joy of Piedmont and the flavor of Tambodó…, that was my mother, who would have turned 91 years old yesterday, October 15, 2023, if she had not died five years ago, on May 14, 2018.

Teresa de Jesús Hermosillo Rodríguez. Tere, Teresita, Mrs. Teresa, Doña Tere. She is the daughter of a man from the Sabanero coast, from San Marcos (Sucre) and a girl from the coast of freshwater, from the town of Cáceres, in Bajo Cauca. Clara’s granddaughter. Goddaughter of Leonardo Garrido and Cándida Mosquera. Confirmed on October 5, 1934. “Baptized in the Church of San Francisco de Quibdó on April sixteen, one thousand nine hundred and thirty-three, [por] the Rev. Father Manuel Alvarez cmf.”, as attested by “Fr. Nicolás Medrano cmf.”, in the baptism book #5, folio 75, of the Parish of the San Francisco de Asís Cathedral, of Quibdó.

Three days after the first station in Chocó was inaugurated, in its edition of February 27, 1935, the newspaper ABC, of ​​Quibdó, published a note titled “Concert by the radio station,” which read verbatim: “The small concert last night, in which Don Leonardo Garrido, who has a magnificent voice, took part, and which was broadcast, after President López’s masterful conference, by the HJI radio station of Quibdó, was heard in Honda, in the interior of the republic , as indicated by the following telegram, which we received this morning: “Honda, February 26, 1935. Abecé. Quibdo. That radio station was masterfully captured. Congratulations. “Daniel Mosquera, Ramón Lozano Garcés.”

The one with the magnificent voice was my mother’s godfather. His godmother Cándida was the sister of Luis Mosquera Garcés, a civil engineer who participated in the construction of the building of the National Normal School for Men of Quibdó and in the construction of the Chocó Charity Building, known in Quibdó as El 8 Pisos; and the famous intellectual and conservative politician Manuel Mosquera Garcés.

Doña Cándida, my mother’s godmother, married Ángel Velasco, a marriage from which Imelda, Ludivina, Josefina, Ángel, Juan Bautista and Héctor were born, who would end up being my mother’s foster siblings. Juan Bautista was the poet of Atrato, Juancho Velasco:

“There is a river that runs through my veins

There is a river that knows of my travels and the pulse of my years

There is a river of happy canoes that bring us back to life

of safe oars and certain directions

A river that lives in the clear mornings of childhood

“A river that I learned from my mother in the early hours of dawn.”[1]

In the distance and time of eternity, I celebrate my mother’s birthday today. With a copious tear of emotion and pride for her motherhood. I am very happy to have been one of the last memories of her, when the memory of her lit candle slowly and rhythmically went out. She will be – I know – among my last and best and clearest memories, when due to lack of kerosene she will extinguish the lamp of my memory. As I did five years ago, shortly after my mother died, I declare unequivocally that the word bravery rhymes perfectly with her life, that heroism is synonymous with her and that her substantive being shines with all the adjectives synonymous with admirable that exist in the dictionaries of the association of academies of the Spanish language.

Happy birthday, in eternity, Mom!

[1] There is a river in memory. Juancho Velasco Mosquera.

