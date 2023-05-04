Home » Birthday wish from Nicolas Seiwald: A farewell title with Red Bull Salzburg
News

Birthday wish from Nicolas Seiwald: A farewell title with Red Bull Salzburg

by admin
Birthday wish from Nicolas Seiwald: A farewell title with Red Bull Salzburg

The last five rounds of the championship will be particularly emotional for Red Bull Salzburg’s flagship professional. Kuchler, who has been 22 since Thursday, has played for the Bulls for 13 years.

Nicolas Seiwald’s future is called RB Leipzig. Salzburg will play from summer 2023 thanks to an opt-out clause in his contract running until 2026 and a fixed transfer fee of 20 million euros in the German Bundesliga.

The present is title fight with FC Red Bull Salzburg. In the remaining five rounds of the championship, Seiwald would like nothing more than to defend the Bundesliga title and say goodbye to Salzburg. A wish that Kuchler also made on Thursday, on his …

See also  Crotone clings to under 35 companies and Pnrr funds

You may also like

Accident: worker hit by train

Atlético Huila was bought by the owner of...

Karnataka assembly elections, election campaign in full swing,...

No renewed holiday entitlement after corona quarantine during...

“Thus Must All Kings Do”

Daming Palace’s wonderful May Day continues to lead...

Now Chat GPT will also search for people’s...

Art historians want mysteries solved

Owners of nightclubs in the center of Cali...

Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk talks about Russian propaganda and methods...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy