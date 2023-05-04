Birthday wish from Nicolas Seiwald: A farewell title with Red Bull Salzburg

The last five rounds of the championship will be particularly emotional for Red Bull Salzburg’s flagship professional. Kuchler, who has been 22 since Thursday, has played for the Bulls for 13 years.

Nicolas Seiwald’s future is called RB Leipzig. Salzburg will play from summer 2023 thanks to an opt-out clause in his contract running until 2026 and a fixed transfer fee of 20 million euros in the German Bundesliga.

The present is title fight with FC Red Bull Salzburg. In the remaining five rounds of the championship, Seiwald would like nothing more than to defend the Bundesliga title and say goodbye to Salzburg. A wish that Kuchler also made on Thursday, on his …