BIRTHING ON THE STREET IS BECOMING NORMAL « cde News

JUAN LEÓN MALLORQUÍN (Special envoy) In other times, hearing that someone was born on the way to the hospital was a totally unusual event, however, every day we hear more frequently that children come into the world on public roads or inside the vehicle that is transporting them. to get to the hospital, there were also episodes inside the hospital where the woman in labor was already there but they did not help her in time. Let us remember the terrible episode at the Itaugua National Hospital where a woman had no choice but to give birth right there in front of the lack of medical attention.

And why do these events occur? Lately, in public hospitals, mainly where the mother is preparing to undergo a natural birth, doctors and nurses are accustomed to admitting the patient only when she is dilating 6, 7, because according to science it takes a few hours to dilate the entire canal where the newborn will finally come out, but this does not apply to all women, there are families of entire generations of women who, after the first contraction, go from a dilation of 2 to 8 in 40 minutes and the baby is born without waiting for anyone.

It’s a shame because expectant mothers already know that in the hospital they are going to say “go home and come back later” so they prefer to wait no longer and sometimes when they decide to go it’s already too late, all this giving birth outside the hospital It is quite dangerous because if the place has not even been prepared with a midwife, neither the people involved are sometimes prepared for the event, the child and the mother being able to contract infections, the baby suffocating, the mother bleeding and other events that finally trigger in death. Here we share another case that occurred in the city of Juan León Mallorquín.

Despite the call for help to the Majorcan Volunteer Fire Department, the baby no longer waited and ended up being born in the middle of a public thoroughfare.

The delivery took place at dawn this Wednesday at the Paz del Chaco company, in the district of Juan León Mallorquín.

When the volunteers arrived, the woman was already on the ground, so the firefighter had to act as a midwife for the delivery and welcome the baby.

The woman in labor was transferred to the Mallorquín Health Center to receive her assistance.

