Births trending down

By: Gloria Camargo

The birth rate in Colombia has experienced a notable decrease in recent years, as revealed by the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE).

Since 2013, when 658,835 births were registered in the country, the birth rate has been gradually decreasing, reaching its lowest point in the last decade with 570,355 births in the year 2022. This represents a decrease of 46,559 babies compared to past year.

DANE also reported that the proportion of births in relation to the total population has reached its lowest level in recent years. In 2022, only 11 births were registered for every 1,000 inhabitants in the country, which reflects a worrying trend.

Faced with this situation, Asofondos, an entity specializing in social security, has expressed its concern about the consequences that this demographic dynamic could have on the labor market and on government finances.

According to Asofondos, the decrease in the birth rate will affect the replacement rate in the labor market, which could create difficulties in filling job vacancies and lead to lower tax collection by the government.

First quarter of 2023

During the year 2023, the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) has registered a historic drop in the number of births in Colombia. According to the DANE report, so far this year there has been a decrease of 7.9% compared to the same period of the previous year. This figure warns of a significant decrease, since in previous years the falls in the number of births were between -2.1% and -1.0%.

Regarding the regional distribution of births, the department of Antioquia ranks as the one with the highest number of live births, even since 2003. In 2022, Antioquia registered 66,804 births, which corresponds to 11.7% of the national total.

It is followed closely by Bogotá, with 64,768 births, representing approximately 11.3% of the total. Finally, the department of Atlántico reported 36,094 births, which is equivalent to 6.3% of the total.

On the other hand, the DANE report highlights that one of the most pronounced falls occurred in the month of September. Traditionally, this month used to register the highest number of births in previous years, however, the year 2022 saw an alarming drop of -140% compared to the same month of the previous year.

The director of DANE, Piedad Urdinola Contreras, during the last 10 years a declining behavior has been observed in the number of births in Colombia. As of 2018, this trend has been sustained, being more notable in 2022 with a reduction of -7.5% compared to 2021.

Births in Huila

During the period from January to April of this year, the department of Huila in Colombia has registered a total of 5,116 births, mainly in the municipalities of Neiva, Pitalito, La Plata and Garzón.

Regarding the distribution by gender, 2,588 male newborns were registered, compared to 2,526 women, in addition to two undetermined cases. In terms of place of birth, it is established that 1,461 boys were born in the department’s municipal capitals compared to 1,454 girls.

On the other hand, in the populated centers 279 births of boys and 246 births of girls were registered. Finally, in the dispersed rural environment, 848 male births and 826 female births were reported.

Fewer pregnancies in girls

The DANE report revealed that pregnancies among girls between the ages of 10 and 14 in Colombia experienced a significant reduction of 14.2%.

Regarding the distribution by age of pregnant people, it was observed that most births were concentrated in women between 20 and 24 years of age, representing 26.8% of the total. They are followed by women from 25 to 29 years old, with 25.8% and those from 30 to 34 years old, with 18.8%. For its part, the population between 15 and 19 years old represented 15.4% of registered births.

On the other hand, it was highlighted that during the last five years in Colombia, in 2022 an annual reduction in the number of births to immigrant mothers from Venezuela was observed for the first time.

In the year 2021, 58,507 births to Venezuelan mothers were registered, while in the year 2022 this figure dropped to 42,384, which is equivalent to a decrease of 27.6%. This data reflects a significant change in the demographic panorama and may be related to various factors, such as the economic and social situation in both countries.

pension reform

Professor Andrés García, from the Universidad del Rosario, has pointed out that the pension system in Colombia faces a great challenge due to the low birth rate.

According to García, the average premium system, administered by Colpensiones, is compromised in terms of its sustainability, since it works by replacing active contributors by retirees. To the extent that there are fewer births, the contributor base is reduced and the financing capacity of the system is hampered.

Mother’s municipality of residenceTotalMenWomenundeterminedneiva1.4987697290Acevedo178104740Liking4016240Recent7031390algeciras12560650Altamira12750Hi177100Happy field15683730Colombia2916130Elijah10460Waiter3141451690Gigante11758590Guadalupe10253490Hobo3713240íquira4117240isnos12972570Argentina7245270At payment3841891950Hives3315180Oporapa7640360paicol2713140Palermo10450540Palestine3917220Pital5028220pitalito6693403290Rivera8045350saltywhite5528270San Agustin12763640Santa Maria4619270setting12561640tarqui9547480curry3419150Tello5526290Teruel4417270Timaná7946321Villavieja221291yaguará2513120

