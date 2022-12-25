UDINE. In the Christmas mass, in the cathedral, Archbishop Andrea Bruno Mazzoccato, today Sunday 25 December, invited the faithful to open their hearts to the light of Jesus in order to drive away fears, loneliness, anxieties that create divisions. Here is the homily delivered by Bishop Mazzocato.

“The feast of Holy Christmas traditionally invites us to exchange greetings, combined with a smile and a handshake, which we are now allowed to do again – said the archbishop -. Christmas greetings are a nice gesture that are always welcome both to those who offer them and to those who receive them. In this Holy Mass an expression of good wishes is also expected from the Bishop and I gladly offer it to everyone. However, I do not formulate it with my words, but with the Word of God”.

The archbishop resumed the beginning of the first reading, taken from the book of the prophet Isaiah: «The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; upon those who dwelt in the land of darkness a light shone.”

This expression of Isaiah effectively announces “what happened in the world with the birth of Jesus: in the midst of the darkness in which men roamed, a powerful light suddenly came on – continued Mazzocato – produced by generators built by men, but descent from heaven. The shepherds were the first to have this happy experience on Christmas night: “An angel presented himself to them and the glory of the Lord enveloped them in light”.

Isaiah’s prophecy, therefore, is not poetry, but tells reality. “With the birth of Jesus – he continued – God has truly lit a new light for us men which illuminates our path and gives us serenity and hope. He lit it in Bethlehem, but continues to keep it lit even today and the feast of Christmas once again reminds us of this”.

“To become aware of this divine light – he then said -, however, we must first understand what darkness the Word of the prophet refers to. It obviously does not speak of the outer night that we easily illuminate with our technology. Rather, it invites us to become aware of other darkness that is internal, which gathers on the heart, on thoughts and on the conscience and which disorients behaviors and decisions. From the outside, others don’t notice them even if they suffer the consequences in our way of expressing ourselves and treating them. We too may not realize that we have them in our souls if we do not practice the art of examining our conscience which helps us to name the real desires, needs and instincts which in fact control our feelings, thoughts and will”.

“Even if we don’t pay attention – he said -, this darkness of the soul is real and very dangerous because it generates evil in the world. It is from hearts shrouded in the night of evil that missiles are fired at innocent people in Ukraine and heinous carnage is perpetrated in this “piecemeal third world war”, in the words of Pope Francis. But if we are sincere, we must confess that even each of us is not free from darkness and inner mists created by needs, instincts, annoyances, fears with consequences on those close to us in the family, in the profession and in every other occasion. God knows that man with his own strength alone cannot free himself from the darkness of the soul. For this he lit a bright light from heaven; this light is Jesus who one day proclaimed: «I am the light of the world; whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life”.

“The light that Jesus gives – Mazzocato said later – is not seen on the outside just as the darkness of the soul is not seen, but it truly illuminates the heart and gives joy and hope. Allow me just one example. I received a phone call from a young doctor who is suffering from an incredible number of pathologies also due to negligence of the health system and which cause her constant pain and little prospect of improvement. You would have every reason to have your soul darkened by heavy shadows of fear, depression, impatience, anger and death. In this woman, on the other hand, the light of Jesus really entered to the point that she confessed to me that she felt serene and joyful because she had renewed her consecration to Jesus. This light also gives her extraordinary fortitude, so much so that yet another specialist , who visited her a few days ago, assured her that he wanted to help her in every way because he felt in her a great will to fight. As I invited her to offer her ordeal for the salvation of many people, she assured me that she is already doing it because she has better understood the meaning of suffering. She is illuminated by the light of Jesus which illuminates the hearts and minds of those who open up to welcome her”.

“Here my reflection could be extended – he concluded -, but I leave it to everyone to continue it personally by looking at their own experience. I limit myself to repeating to you and to me, dear brothers and sisters, the invitation and the wish to let enter into the darkness and shadows of our soul the light that Jesus ignited at Christmas and which continues to ignite in those who open to him. May this be our holy Christmas”.