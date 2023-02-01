Monsignor Mario de Jesús Álvarez Gómez, Bishop of the Istmina-Tadó y Tadó Diocese and Apostolic Administrator of Quibdó, issued a statement in which he pronounced on the case of the priest Pedro Pablo González Londoño, who was imprisoned for allegedly raping a minor in Puerto Meluk, Municipality of Medio Baudó.

“Given the mere presumption of guilt, I only have to express, on behalf of the Catholic Church of Colombia, the Catholic Church of Chocó and the Diocese of Istmina-Tadó, my pain for the terrible offense that, with these facts , even if they are not yet clarified, we cause our faithful and people of good will, “he said.

He added that he suspended the priest until the legal situation is defined. And he clarified that the priest González Londoño is not a parish priest of Puerto Meluk “He was there by personal decision, meeting the requirements of the Departmental Education Secretary.”