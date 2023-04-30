Bishops of Peru urge to resolve migration crisis on the border with Chile





The Bishops of Peru urged this Sunday, April 30, 2023, the authorities of Peru and Chile to solve the migration crisis on their shared border and urgently offer humanitarian aid to migrants who remain at the border point between the two countries. .

“We ask the authorities of Peru and Chile to make the necessary efforts, with effective actions that lead to resolving this difficult migration crisis,” said the Bishops of the Presidency of the Peruvian Episcopal Conference in a statement.

The Bishops also urged States to urgently offer humanitarian aid to people who are in the border area between the two countries “as a palliative to the needs of migrants.”

“We call on the forces of order, in their legitimate right and responsibility to ensure national security, to act with humanism and professionalism, respecting the dignity of migrants at all times, even more so in the case of children, the elderly and women. », they added.

They indicated, in this sense, that as a Church it is up to them “to watch over and defend the life and dignity of every human being, without exception of nationality, sex, creed or social status.”

They also asked migrants to “avoid violent acts and provocations that cause the most violent reaction by other people, including law enforcement.”

“We understand that Venezuelan migrants are forced to leave their homeland en masse due to the political situation that unfortunately prevails in their country. This leads every government in the world to act with rectitude and legality in its treatment of these brothers, respecting their rights, but also the migration regulations of the countries and the security of the borders to maintain a climate of peace between nations.” they affirmed.

At the border point between Peru and Chile, known as the Concord Line, hundreds of migrants, most of them Venezuelan and Haitian, have been stranded for days without being able to return to Chilean territory or enter Peru, without water, food or health services.

In the vicinity of the border of the Peruvian department of Tacna, adjacent to the Chilean department of Arica, Peru deployed 390 National Police agents and 196 soldiers on Friday, after the entry into force of the state of emergency in all border areas of the Andean country .

The Prime Minister of Peru, Alberto Otárola, said this Saturday that the talks with the governments of other countries in the region to find a solution to the migration crisis have “advanced” and assured that, in these talks, “the details of whether or not a humanitarian corridor is possible” to return migrants to their countries of origin.

For her part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, reported that on Friday she held “a conversation with the Chilean Foreign Minister”, in which measures were agreed “for better control of the flow of migrants” on the common border between the two countries.

Without giving further details, Gervasi added that it was also agreed “the establishment of a technical mechanism at the level of vice foreign ministers that will deal with this problem.” EFE