Bisimwa ZAINA Irène Deputy Provincial Coordinator of the Dynamics Gyulain Nyembo on a mobilization and massive membership tour

BISIMWA ZAINA Irène currently Deputy Provincial Coordinator Kinshasa Province of the Dynamique Gyulain Nyembo (DGN) has carried out a series of raids to mobilize its base in preparation for the next elections in December 2023 and invite it to join its structure massively.

From the Quartier Maman Yemo to the Quartier Congo, via Camp Munganga, Kindele and the University of Kinshasa, this entrepreneur and woman leader continues to carry out one of her great missions, the establishment of the Dynamique Gyulain Nyembo in all corners. from Kinshasa.

This, in order to perpetuate and materialize the actions of the Head of State, Felix Tshisekedi in all its diversity.

Using the proximity approach, the DGN has been able to attract and convince a large part of the population of these neighborhoods who agree to adhere to its ideology and its vision.

» My mother is the wife of a soldier, she had received donations from the DGN and I myself received training on the manufacture of loincloth extensions, that’s why I understood that at the DGN c is serious and moreover, they are organized. Our whole district is a member of the DGN now “, he testified a resident of Kindele.

Opportunity for BISIMWA ZAINA to launch a patriotic message for the appropriation of realities, the involvement of all in the control and management of public affairs, and above all the unfailing support for President Félix Tshisekedi for the success of his mandate and of the people.

»A new political class is possible with President Félix Tshisekedi “, she says.

It should be noted that the Dynamique Gyulain Nyembo is already established in several provinces of the country and aims to popularize and support the actions of the Head of State.

