The price of Bitcoin has reached a new maximum in 2023. It is currently around US$25,000. The last time Bitcoin reached this value was in mid-June 2022 and in November it suffered a sharp drop after the FTX bankruptcy news, which caused its value to fall to US$15,742. And in the month of January 2023 it began to rise.

According to different analysis houses, including JP Morgan, the current rise in cryptocurrencies has been based more on the bet of retail investors than of large institutional ones.

Experts point out that, in the event of a short-term fall, this could be nothing more than a correction and that, if the digital currency manages to exceed US$25,000, it could mark a new entry point that could give wings to a new bullish jolt. .

For much of the past year, bitcoin remained in a situation of extreme fear, breaking the record for consecutive weeks in the oversold zone and its price did not stop falling. From March to June 2022, the most popular cryptocurrency lost more than half of its value in a non-stop correction, so the same could happen in the field of increases in the current year.

