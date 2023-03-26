Home News Bitcoin bulls remain optimistic, but macro and crypto-specific headwinds lock the asset below $30,000 By CoinTelegraph
News

Bitcoin bulls remain optimistic, but macro and crypto-specific headwinds lock the asset below $30,000 By CoinTelegraph

by admin
Bitcoin bulls remain optimistic, but macro and crypto-specific headwinds lock the asset below $30,000 By CoinTelegraph
© Reuters Bitcoin bulls remain optimistic, but macro and crypto-specific headwinds lock the asset below $30,000

The price of (BTC) reclaimed the $28,000 support on March 23 after a short correction below $27,000. The move matched the traditional financial sector, especially the tech index, which gained 2.1% as Bitcoin cleared the $28,000 mark.

On March 22, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by 0.25%, but hinted that it was close to a 2023 high. Ultimately, however, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said it was too early to determine the extent of the tightening of credit conditionsso monetary policy will remain flexible.

Initially, the fact that the central bank is less inclined to raise the cost of borrowing seems encouraging. However, global economies are showing signs of stress. For example, consumer confidence in the euro area fell by 19.2% in March, reversing five consecutive months of increases and defying economists’ forecasts for an improvement.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  Dayana Jaimes to those who compare Martín Elías with Silvestre Dangond

You may also like

The corruption case and the International Day of...

Merchant nicknamed ‘Scrap’ in Neiva, suffered an attack.

After 40 years, the stolen altarpiece returns to...

The Pope updates the laws to combat sexual...

Perspective. Mcgregor, the dog that won the heart...

It takes a nose in art – Rome

This is how Lady Gaga looks in the...

This is the plan to sell 80% of...

U.S.-China confrontation again, U.S. Seventh Fleet destroyer crosses...

Israel, after the twelfth Saturday of protests, two...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy