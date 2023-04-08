© Ink Drop Bitcoin derivatives favoring a further price rally towards $30,000



Despite regulatory pressures and worsening macroeconomic conditions, (BTC) has proved bullish, holding near $28,000 for the past week. Additionally, professional traders maintained leveraged long positions in the margin and futures markets, signaling some strength.

On the regulatory front, the Texas Senate Committee on Business and Commerce on April 4 decided to go ahead and eliminate incentives for miners operating within the state’s regulatory environment. If passed, Senate Bill 1751 it would limit compensation for load shedding on the Texas power grid during emergencies.

The risk of recession increases in the face of an increase in interest rates

The risk of a recession in the US increased after jobless claims in the week ending March 25 were revised to 246,000, an increase of 48,000 from the initial report.

