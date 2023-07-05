Bitcoin – great hope for ETF

Bitcoin has risen sharply in the past few weeks and was able to maintain the 30,000 mark. A course driver are ETF applications like Blackrock about two weeks ago or Fidelity recently. The SEC rejected the application in an initial reaction, Blackrock will improve the application. The market continues to speculate on a permit.

The SEC’s approval of such an ETF could mark a significant turning point in Bitcoin’s rise as a mainstream asset. The approval would allow BlackRock to use Bitcoin in the funds it manages and give institutional investors easier access to the world‘s leading cryptocurrency. Approval is by no means guaranteed, but one can assume that Blackrock, as the largest wealth manager in the world, has explored its chances with the SEC.

Exciting – Blackrock would establish an ETF on the spot market, i.e. the “real” Bitcoin. The ETF would then possibly obtain bitcoins directly from the miners. Previous ETFs related to the future.

