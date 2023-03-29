Home News Bitcoin Hash Rates Rising, Miners Are Gradually Coming Back Online By CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin Hash Rates Rising, Miners Are Gradually Coming Back Online By CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin Hash Rates Rising, Miners Are Gradually Coming Back Online By CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. Bitcoin hash rate on the rise, miners are gradually coming back online

On March 23, the hash rate of (BTC) reached an all-time high of 398 million TH/s: analysts speculate that miners are starting to restart their rigs now that the price of BTC has increased.

According to YCharts, the network’s hash rate has decreased slightly to 344.63 million TH/s since then; in any case, a decidedly higher figure than the 178.77 million TH/s of a year ago.

In a March 26 post, Sam WaltersResearch Analyst at River Financial, speculated that the hash rate increase is related to the return to function of devices deactivated until nowthe start-up of new structures and the search for low-cost energy sources by entrepreneurs:

