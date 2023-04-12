Home News Bitcoin hit $30,000
Bitcoin hit $30,000

Bitcoin hit $30,000

Bitcoin has once again made history by surpassing $30,000 for the first time since June 2022. The cryptocurrency has experienced a 6.2% increase in the last 24 hours, also boosting other cryptocurrencies such as ether and dogecoin.

According to Victoria Scholar, an analyst at Interactive Investor, “turbulence in the banking sector and speculation about a possible end to the cycle of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) have boosted demand for ‘cryptos’, which has allowed bitcoin to recover from its 60% crash last year.”

However, Walid Koudmani, an analyst at XTB, warns that “one must keep in mind that the cryptocurrency market is unpredictable, so investors should remain cautious as the situation could turn around quickly.”

Despite this recovery, bitcoin is still far from its November 2021 all-time high of $69,992.

Some bitcoin supporters say that cryptocurrencies could be an alternative to the banking sector, which has been under stress recently due to the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), although others point to problems in the sector, such as the bankruptcy of the FTX platform or the fall of the Terra/Luna cryptocurrency.

Regardless, bitcoin remains a popular option for investors interested in the cryptocurrency and its growth potential.

