Bitcoin in rally e del 11% Da Investing.com

Investing.com – Bitcoin was trading at $29,907.4 as of 3:30 pm (13:30 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 11.34% on the day. This is the largest single-day percentage growth since February 28, 2022.

The jump pushes Bitcoin’s market capitalization up to $545.1B, thus reaching 50.38% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its highs, the Bitcoin market had peaked at $1,275.5B.

In the previous 24 hours, the Bitcoin cryptocurrency was trading in a range between $27,119.7 and $29,907.4.

In the last seven days, Bitcoin was seen slowing with an exchange rate of 1.84%. Bitcoin volume traded in the last 24 hours, at the time of writing, stands at $14.4B, representing 38.64% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $26,558.3848 and $29,907.3828 for the past 7 days.

At its current price, the price of Bitcoin is still 56.65% lower from its all-time high of $68,990.63 hit on November 10, 2021.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

Ethereum listed at $1,632.67 in the Investing.com Index, up 5.25%.

Tether USDt traded at $1.0003 in the Investing.com Index, gaining 0.00%.

The market capitalization of the Ethereum crypto was $190.6B, representing 17.62% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the Tether USDt crypto reached $83.6B and 7.73% of the total.

