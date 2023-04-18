Bitcoin Interview***: With Bitcoin in the red? – Tips from the block trainer (Interview INVEST 2023) – Video

In an interview, the block trainer tells us what he thinks about the future of Bitcoin. Roman also gives tips on how to react if you are currently in the red with your Bitcoin investment.

The interview was filmed at the Invest fair 2023.

More videos on our YouTube Channel (click)

Risk Warning



AXINO Media GmbH publishes comments, analyzes and news. This content is for the sole purpose of informing the readers and does not represent any kind of call for action, neither explicitly nor implicitly are they to be understood as a guarantee of any price developments. Furthermore, they in no way replace individual expert investment advice and do not represent an offer to sell the share(s) in question or an invitation to buy or sell securities. This is expressly not a financial analysis, but an advertising one / journalistic texts. Readers who make investment decisions or carry out transactions based on the information provided here act entirely at their own risk. There is no contractual relationship between AXINO Media GmbH and its readers or the users of its offers, as our information only relates to the company and not to the reader’s investment decision.

The acquisition of securities involves high risks that can lead to the total loss of the capital invested. The information published by AXINO Media GmbH and its authors is based on careful research, but any liability for financial loss or the content guarantee for the topicality, correctness, appropriateness and completeness of the articles offered here is expressly excluded. Please take note of our Terms of Use.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MiFiD II), Section 34b of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) and Section 48f (5) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG), we would like to point out that AXINO Media GmbH and/or its employees, affiliated companies, partners or Clients hold or can hold shares in the companies mentioned and there is therefore a possible conflict of interest. AXINO Media GmbH and its affiliated companies also reserve the right to buy or sell shares in the company at any time. In addition, AXINO Media GmbH is remunerated by the companies mentioned for reporting. This is another clear conflict of interest that is hereby disclosed.