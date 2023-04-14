President Nayib Bukele, faced with a negative response from international investors to invest in El Salvador, is evaluating the implementation of a citizenship by investment (CBI) program.

Through his Twitter account, the president Watch it shared a text that explains the idea that the country can launch a citizenship program by investment.

This type of program allows capitalism to be applied to a government service, and in the case of El Salvador, people could donate or invest money in the nation’s economy and, in exchange, would receive a passport of a Salvadoran citizen.

It seems that this is an idea that Nayib Bukele is attracted to, since for months he has taken measures to attract capital to the country with favorable fiscal policies, and investment with Bitcoin it doesn’t seem bad.

To date, the measures offered have not been sufficient to attract foreign investment, since El Salvador is at the tail of all of Central America in the matter.

What would it mean to invest in El Salvador to obtain your nationality?

The idea by which Nayib Bukele would be intrigued, he took it up from an opinion column by Katie The Russian, CEO of Plan B Passport, who explained the risks and benefits for The Savior to grant his nationality to investors from Bitcoin.

The expert said that El Salvador has the legal authority to operate a CBI program, since it leads the way in the Bitcoin revolution despite the fact that organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank see it as a threat and have publicly expressed their concerns.

He added that the Salvadoran passport It’s already powerful because it gives visa-free or visa-only access to about 150 countries, but that this could be at risk if a CBI program causes concerns within countries that have treaties with that country.

Would El Salvador benefit by nationality if you invest?

As advantages, El Salvador could become the preferred option among immigrants with money and people with high purchasing power throughout the world.

In addition, it benefits you Nayib Bukele has a bold stance against the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2030 agenda of “own nothing and be happy”.

As well as the geographical location of El Salvador, which is also increasing the value of its passport as it allows access by land and water.

For the expert, obtaining the nationality of El Salvador by investing with Bitcoin in the country it can be a reality and he has already put the idea to President Nayib Bukele.

And while he said it’s not without risk, the idea backed by a powerful passport, favorable tax policies, a positive reputation and support from Bitcoin enthusiasts, The Savior it is well positioned to attract that type of investment.