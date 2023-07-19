Bitcoin Miner Sheltered From Recent Decrease By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters Bitfinex Report: Bitcoin miners sheltered from recent declines

According to a market report from Bitfinex, (BTC) mining companies are adopting derisking strategies by offloading BTC to exchanges. The latest newsletter from the cryptocurrency trading platform broadly covers the Bitcoin mining industry, highlighting a recent surge in miners engaged in the sale of large volumes of BTC. This has led to a corresponding increase in the share value of Bitcoin mining companies, thanks to the growth of institutional interest in BTC during the year.The report highlights how Poolin has totaled the highest number of BTC sold on the market in recent weeks. Bitfinex analysts also highlight that Bitcoin mining difficulty has recently reached an all-time high, which is being labeled an indicator of “miner strength and confidence”. The report states that:

“Bitcoin miners are clearly bullish in committing more resources to assets, thus spurring mining difficulty, but they are hedging their position, resulting in more Bitcoin being sent to exchanges.”

The report goes on to suggest that miners are hedging positions on derivatives exchanges, with 70,000 BTC of 30-day cumulative volume moving in the first week of July 2023. Although miners have historically moved BTC to exchanges using derivatives as a hedge for large positions spot, the report characterizes the high volumes as unusual:

“A move of this magnitude to exchanges is extremely rare and potentially showcases a new approach by miners.”

Bitfinex also cited data from Glassnode indicating that Poolin was responsible for much of this operation, with the mining pool offloading BTC to Binance. Analysts highlight that several plausible reasons could be behind the recent mining attitude. Among these could be the hedging activities in the derivatives market, executing over-the-counter orders or transferring funds through exchanges for other reasons.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph