Home News Bitcoin On-Chain Data Highlights Similarities Between 2019 and 2023 BTC Rally By CoinTelegraph
News

Bitcoin On-Chain Data Highlights Similarities Between 2019 and 2023 BTC Rally By CoinTelegraph

by admin
Bitcoin On-Chain Data Highlights Similarities Between 2019 and 2023 BTC Rally By CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. Bitcoin on-chain data shows similarities between 2019 and 2023 BTC rally

The recent increase in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) from $16,500 to $25,000 can be attributed to a short squeeze in the futures market and recent macroeconomic improvements. However, while the value of the asset has increased, the data suggests that many potentially interested buyers (including whales) have remained on the sidelines.

Recent momentum to $25,000 shares many similarities with 2019 bear market rally, which saw a 330% increase in the price of BTC to a peak of around $14,000, from a low of $3,250. Recently, the pair is up 60% since its November 2022 low.

However, on-chain and market indicators are sending mixed signals. It is likely that the price has reached a crucial turning point: in the future the trend may turn into a real bull market, or collapse and return bearish.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  Lando Buzzanca, "Evaluating the hypothesis of willful homicide". The partner against the children

You may also like

The meme with which Moth mocked Susana Boreal

Pereira in the top 10 for sale of...

Macron calls on China to put pressure on...

Controversy over comment by María Fernanda Cabal’s son

TikTok, it is assumed stop for civil servants...

Perspectives. Iader, the ‘monarch’ of butterflies

Hot discussion about digital carbon neutrality and Chengdu...

The dance with which Jessica Cediel reappeared on...

Three-year plan for information technology in the PA:...

merciless hire

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy