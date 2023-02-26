© Reuters. Bitcoin on-chain data shows similarities between 2019 and 2023 BTC rally



The recent increase in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) from $16,500 to $25,000 can be attributed to a short squeeze in the futures market and recent macroeconomic improvements. However, while the value of the asset has increased, the data suggests that many potentially interested buyers (including whales) have remained on the sidelines.

Recent momentum to $25,000 shares many similarities with 2019 bear market rally, which saw a 330% increase in the price of BTC to a peak of around $14,000, from a low of $3,250. Recently, the pair is up 60% since its November 2022 low.

However, on-chain and market indicators are sending mixed signals. It is likely that the price has reached a crucial turning point: in the future the trend may turn into a real bull market, or collapse and return bearish.

