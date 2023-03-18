Home News Bitcoin reaches $27,280.5 | Latin newspaper
Bitcoin reaches $27,280.5 | Latin newspaper

By EVB Diariolatino.net. Saturday March 18.- 2923 is being an eventful year for bitcoin, which is looking to retake its records by reaching above $27,000 dollars this Saturday.

Connoisseurs of the movements of the cryptocurrency assure that if bitcoin continues the rise that it has had so far in a month, it could reach its then historical maximum of more than 63,000 dollars in April 2921.

Due to the prospects of the market, moved by the banking crisis that caused the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank, bitcoin has started to gain ground since then and enjoys a favorable environment once again. Cion data from Investing.com Index

$ 27.280,5

+868,8    +3,29% USD

Chap. market:

527,40B $

Offer in circulation:

19,32M BTC

Maximum bid:

21,00M BTC

Vol. (24h):

41,21B $

Var. (7d):

+34,70%

Daily Range:

27.078,6 – 27.659,1

Bitcoin Flirts With $27K Following Silicon Valley Bank’s Failure

Investing.com Index

