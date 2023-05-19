Bitcoin Retests Key Support as Fears of Fed Rate Hike Dig into $27,000 By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters Bitcoin retests key support as Fed rate hike fears dig into $27,000



Bitcoin (BTC) returned below $27,000 today as high transaction volumes put pressure on the price.

Daily chart of (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Inflation specter haunts the cryptocurrency markets

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView report that BTC/USD has hit lows of $26,380 on Bitstamp.

A modest recovery then took the pair into a range known for several days, still in the spotlight before the last opening of the week on Wall Street.

