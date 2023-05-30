Home » Bitcoin Standard Author Joins as Economic Advisor in El Salvador
The Bitcoin Office in El Salvador announced that Bitcoin Standard author Saifedean Ammous is joining as Economic Advisor.

Recently, the Bitcoin expert met with the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, and shared his thoughts on the remarkable benefits of the financial freedom policy.

Ammous will advise on matters related to various economic policies.

The Bitcoin Office assured that as an Austrian economist, he will be a great addition to the Head of State’s bitcoin team that includes Max Keizer and Stacy Herbert.

“Dr. Ammous has refused any remuneration for the role and is only interested in supporting President Bukele’s bold Bitcoin and economic freedom policy. And, of course, in joining the only winning team”, the office of financial freedom clarified.

