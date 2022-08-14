Two attacks that they would see as underage perpetrators occurred last night in Bitonto, in the Bari area. Shortly after midnight a group of teenagers would have surrounded and beat the owner of a restaurant in Piazza Castello, in the historic center, after he had reprimanded them because they were bothering the customers sitting at the tables outside. After having surrounded him and beaten him, the group of children, who in the meantime had also called for reinforcements, would also have damaged the place by throwing and breaking chairs and tables, and then fleeing. The carabinieri are investigating the incident, and are acquiring footage from the video surveillance cameras to identify the alleged attackers.

The same evening, a few hours earlier, in the nearby Piazza Cavour, also in the historic center, a 40-year-old would have been attacked with a punch in the face by a teenager who would have chased him after a failed attempt to snatch his bag. The police investigate this matter.

“I am interfacing with the top of the police to solicit interventions for greater coverage in the area also following what was agreed only a few weeks ago in the committee for public order and security”. This was declared by the mayor of Bitonto (Bari), Francesco Paolo Ricci. “As an administration, I do not exclude, even with the involvement of the opposition, decisive actions to raise awareness on the issue of security particularly felt by citizens. The vast majority of citizens love the city and it is for them that I take all responsibility. we will allow those who row against the good of our community to prevail “.