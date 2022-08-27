News Bitten in the calf by a guard dog to the flock in Rocca Pietore, Belluno at the hospital by admin August 27, 2022 August 27, 2022 All municipalitiesConfigurationGreat Dane of PiaveAllegheArsièAuronzo di CadoreBellunoBorca di CadoreCalalzo di CadoreCanale d’AgordoCencenighe AgordinoCesiomaggioreChies d’AlpagoCibiana di CadoreColle Santa LuciaComelico Superiorecortina d’AmpezzoDante of CadoreDomegge di CadoreFalcadeFarra d’AlpagoFeltreFonzasoForno di ZoldobreakfastThe Agordina ValleySwallowLentiusto the portLivinallongo del Col in LanaLongaroneLorenzago di CadoreLozzo di CadoreMelHospital of CadorePedavenaPerarolo di CadorePieve d’AlpagoPieve di CadoreBridge In The AlpsPuos d’AlpagoI want VasRivamonte AgordinoRocca PietoreSan Gregorio Nelle AlpiSan Nicolò ComelicoSan Pietro di CadoreSan Tomaso AgordinoSan VitoSanta GiustinaSanto Stefano di CadoreSappadaIf I saySelva di CadoreSeren del GrappaI sighsovereigntyOvermountainTaibon AgordinotambourineTrichianaAgordina fenceCadore ValleyVigo di CadoreVillagrandeWaterVoltago AgordinoZoldo AltoLame of Cadore Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also They try to steal a company safe, but the alarm puts them on the run chronicle% 20nera 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Voghe, the defense is stronger with 27 year old Francesco Allodi next post Pilates is not meant to lose weight, but it is good for the whole body You may also like The hiker missing on the “Celestial Path” was... August 27, 2022 The area has been stable with some growth,... August 27, 2022 From Ita to Fs, discounts for those traveling... August 27, 2022 In the second quarter of 2022, the “Hunan... August 27, 2022 The province that takes advantage of the international... August 27, 2022 “Strange fish” found in the waters of Yunchan... August 27, 2022 Ivrea goes away to the Amalfi coast for... August 27, 2022 From 12:00 noon on August 27 to 1:00... August 27, 2022 Covid Italia, bulletin of August 26: update on... August 27, 2022 “Make me a video while I dive”, Belluno... August 27, 2022 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.