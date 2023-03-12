Kuleba fears the same fate for other cities

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the “Bild am Sonntag” that the political and military leadership agreed to continue to defend the city. “When you withdraw from Bachmut, what does that change? Russia would capture Bakhmut and continue its offensive on Chasiv Yar, so any nearest town behind Bakhmut could suffer the same fate as Bakhmut,” Kuleba stated. But the longer Bachmut is defended, the greater the “probability that other cities will not suffer the same fate,” added the Foreign Minister.