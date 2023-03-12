Home News Bitter battle – Kiev wants to launch a counter-offensive near Bakhmut
Bitter battle – Kiev wants to launch a counter-offensive near Bakhmut

Bitter battle – Kiev wants to launch a counter-offensive near Bakhmut

Kuleba fears the same fate for other cities
The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the “Bild am Sonntag” that the political and military leadership agreed to continue to defend the city. “When you withdraw from Bachmut, what does that change? Russia would capture Bakhmut and continue its offensive on Chasiv Yar, so any nearest town behind Bakhmut could suffer the same fate as Bakhmut,” Kuleba stated. But the longer Bachmut is defended, the greater the “probability that other cities will not suffer the same fate,” added the Foreign Minister.

