Julian Andres Santa

Boyacá Chicó spoiled the celebration party for the 79 years of Deportivo Pereira and defeated it at home 3-1 in a duel corresponding to the fourth date of the Colombian League. In this way, the Matecañas accumulate their second defeat and a victory, with a game pending and still leave many doubts in the formation and construction of this new team.

Goals starting the match

Both at the start of the first half and the second, Deportivo Pereira conceded two goals, which undoubtedly change the approach that had initially been raised. Chicó was a fairly offensive team and made it difficult for the Risaraldense defense, which has still not been able to get a clean sheet.

Chicó the surprising leader

Honors also go to the rival, Boyacá Chicó, who remains the only undefeated leader of the championship, with nine points out of nine in dispute, with one match pending. The ‘Ajedrezados’ have played their three games in Tunja so far and have managed to take advantage in their backyard.

Restrepo tested players

For this commitment, the technical director Alejandro Restrepo made some variations in order to test more players than those he brought, however, it still continues to cost several of the new ones, who fail to show and take advantage of the opportunities offered by the Antioquian.

Arley, the best of the new

The attacker Arley Rodríguez was one of the new ones that arrived for this 2023 and without a doubt it has been the highest level. He entered in the second half against Chicó and achieved discount, thus completing three goals in three league games, after a great assist from Kevin Palacios.

It continues to cost in defense

The Matecañas have played three games in the Colombian League and have conceded seven goals, three from Millonarios, one from Huila and three from Chicó, which reflects that things are not being done well in defense and the team has struggled with their faces. new.

of the next parties

Now Deportivo Pereira will have the second leg of the final against Nacional on Thursday, February 16 at 8 pm at the Atanasio Girardot and this Sunday at 2 pm at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas in the classic cafetero against to Once Caldas.

Synthesis

BOY

Rogerio Caicedo

Elkin Mosquera

Henry Plazas

Delvin Alfonso

Augustine Aleo

Frank Lozano

Sebastian Tamara

Kevin Londono

Jacob Pimentel

Romir Balanta

wilmar cruz

DT: Mario García

PEREIRA

Santiago Castano

diego hernandez

Thomas Gutierrez

Carlos Ramirez

Yilmar Velasquez

Sebastian Penaloza

Maicol Medina

John Bocanegra

Kevin Palacios

Kevin Aladesanmi

Kener Valencia

DT: Alejandro Restrepo

Changes: Jhoan Bocanegra left, Yesus Cabrera entered. Sebastián Peñaloza left, Eber Moreno entered. Kener Valencia left, Arley Rodríguez entered. Maicol Medina left, Larry Angulo entered. Tomás Gutiérrez left, Edisson Restrepo entered.