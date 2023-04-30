Bitter price battle for electric cars – April 29, 2023

A price war of unprecedented proportions is raging on the world market for electric cars. In order to classify what is happening correctly, you have to go to the textbook and open the chapter “ruinous price competition”. The fiercest fighting is currently taking place in China, but the first waves of attacks can already be felt in the USA, Europe and, since mid-April, also in Germany.

The contribution Bitter price battle for electric cars

appeared first Tichy’s insight.

A contribution from Dr. Helmut Becker.