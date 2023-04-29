Bitter setback for HSV – defeat at 1. FC Magdeburg | > – Sports

Status: 04/29/2023 2:58 p.m HSV suffered a severe setback in the fight for promotion to the Bundesliga. He lost 2:3 (1:1) at 1. FC Magdeburg on Saturday. Two ex-Hamburgers scored for FCM.

by Sebastian Ragoss

A week after the derby win against FC St. Pauli, the situation for coach Tim Walter’s team at the top of the table has deteriorated drastically. 1. FC Heidenheim in second place has a four-point lead and a much better goal difference.

Even third place is not safe with six points ahead of the next opponents SC Paderborn and St. Pauli.

David’s goal doesn’t count after VAR action

Entertainment is guaranteed when Magdeburg and Hamburger SV play – not least because of the risky tactics of both coaches. The hosts also wanted to find playful solutions against the promotion aspirants, which did not always work out and gave HSV some good situations. Initially, however, he was not able to benefit from this.

In the 20th minute, Jonas David scored to put him in the lead, but he was just offside, as the video assistant correctly recognized.

Ex-Hamburg Kwarteng with the leadership

Magdeburg’s offensive tried in vain for a long time to pose problems for the Hamburg defense. That’s why the lead came as a surprise: HSV let themselves be played off by a simple one-two on the wing – and in the center ex-Hamburger Moritz Kwarteng was able to insert unmolested (32nd).

Bakary Jatta should have equalized a short time later: FCM keeper Dominik Reimann fired a long-range shot, but Jatta shot the goalkeeper who was on the ground instead of sinking the ball into the goal (35′).

Glatzel first in luck and then in bad luck

HSV still managed to equalize before the break, albeit with a bit of luck: Robert Glatzel, with a very robust physical effort, conquered the ball against Daniel Heber and used Sonny Kittel, who made it 1-1 (42nd). The VAR saw no offense either, the goal counted.

Referee Harm Osmers and the video assistants in Cologne were also in focus after the change of sides: Daniel Elfadli separated Glatzel from the ball with a risky tackle. Osmers decided on a penalty, but looked at the scene again after VAR intervention and took the penalty back (52nd).

As with the equalizer, however, a different interpretation of the scene would have been possible.

HSV put in a lot of effort, had the game under control and also had the chance to score number two. But both Ludovit Reis (49th) and Jean-Luc Dompé (56th) failed because of Reimann.

HSV defense makes too many mistakes

Magdeburg was able to slowly break free and actually took the lead again because the HSV defense was not up to par again. This time, Baris Atik was able to shoot unhindered from 16 meters and sank the ball unstoppable next to the post (74th). “We were extremely effective. That wasn’t the case in a few games before. That was the key to the win,” said Atik.

And a bitter afternoon for Hamburg became even more bitter: Substitute Tatsuya Ito made it 3-1 with a wonderful shot (86th). The second former Hamburger also scored against his ex-club. Reis’ goal in stoppage time was only a cosmetic result.

Matchday 30, April 29, 2023, 1:00 p.m Magdeburg 3 Hamburger SV 2 Tore: Magdeburg:

Reimann – Bockhorn, Lawrence, Heber, Bell Bell – Gnaka (90+1 Bittroff), Elfadli, Conde – El Hankouri (71 Tat Ito), Kwarteng (46 Ceka), Atik (81 Brünker)



Hamburger SV:

Heuer Fernandes – Heyer, David (76th Benes), Schonlau, Muheim – Reis, Krahn (76th Suhonen), Kittel – Jatta, Glatzel, Dompé (76th Königsdörffer)



Viewers:

27075 (sold out) More data about the game

