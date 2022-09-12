Home News Bivalent Covid vaccines, few reservations for the fourth dose
Bivalent Covid vaccines, few reservations for the fourth dose

Regions are starting in dribs and drabs, so the data are not complete, but the trend seems clear: there is no boom in bookings for the fourth dose with the new bivalent vaccines. And the data from the third dose is even worse. It is hoped that in the next few days things will go better, for now there are a few thousand people who have asked for an appointment for the administration.

