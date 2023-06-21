Home » Bizarrap reveals the artist who will be in their new session
News

Bizarrap reveals the artist who will be in their new session

by admin
Bizarrap reveals the artist who will be in their new session

Rauw Alejandro the new guest at the Bizarrap sessions

In the video you can see the moments left by the launch of a new clothing line with the Bershka brand, stores that their fans approached to purchase the products. However, in the midst of the excitement for their purchases, a special guest took over one of the fitting rooms. Said place was intended and previously set as if it were the Bizarrap studio, in it, the Argentine producer through a screen was available to talk with his followers.

Bizarrap asked all those who entered the fitting room if they wanted to listen to an upcoming song. Upon receiving a positive response from his interlocutors, the Argentine gave way to the most recent piece of music with Rauw Alejandro, a Puerto Rican artist recognized in addition to his talent, for being Rosalia’s partner

Session 56 will be out tomorrow June 21 and will become another of the great artists who record with Bizarrap.

See also  This is how the new single by Omar Geles sounds

You may also like

Special Olympics : Canoeists start: judoka and sailors...

Stability Pakistan Party’s decision to prepare party manifesto...

Cartel Office sees evidence of illegal price gouging...

Blast in North Waziristan, two soldiers martyred

Hooded men killed a farmer in the rural...

E-prescription is mandatory from 2024

Non-bailable warrants issued for several key PTI leaders

They investigate attack against station in Candelaria

German Bicycle Prize: Münster and Cologne take 1st...

Panama: Inauguration of the III Regional Simulation of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy