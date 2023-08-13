BJP Kodhachaka in Telangana, Former Minister Dr. Chandrasekhar resigns from party, joins Congress on August 18, meets Revant Reddy

Waqarabad district: BJP’s setback in Telangana, former minister Dr. Chandrashekhar resigned from the party.

Revanth Reddy meeting, August 18 Joined Congress in the presence of Malik Arjun Kharge

Hyderabad/Waqarabad: 13. August

(sahrnews.com)

As the date of assembly elections in Telangana is approaching, a series of party changes has started by the political leaders.

The BJP in Telangana suffered a major blow last night when former Minister Dr. A. Chandrashekhar, who hails from Waqarabad district and has won five times from the Waqarabad assembly constituency, resigned from the party and submitted his letter of resignation to the state president. BJP and Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy sent.

Later, Dr. A. Chandrashekhar while talking to the media said that he is not satisfied with the policies of the party and he is also unaware of the removal of former Telangana BJP president and Member of Parliament Karimnagar Bundi Sanjay Kumar from the post of acting president. They are surprised about the matter. At the same time, they said that they were upset with the central leadership of the BJP and were also worried about factionalism in the BJP.

Talking to the media, he alleged that by looking at the current situation and events, one suspects that BJP and BRS party are one and the same. And BJP is protecting BRS party in Telangana. He also alleged that it feels like a pact has been made to maintain the KCR government in Telangana and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.!!

Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Committee President and Member of Parliament Revanth Reddy reached the residence of Dr. A. Chandrasekhar in Hyderabad today and paid a goodwill visit to him and invited him to join the Congress party by presenting a bouquet. Dr. A. Chandrashekhar announced that he would join the Congress party, and also revealed that some other state leaders who had joined the BJP in recent times would also join the Congress.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy revealed that August 18 A meeting will be held in Hydabad. In which All India Congress Committee President Malik Arjun Kharge will participate and will issue a declaration for SC, ST classes in this meeting. It is possible that Dr. A. Chandrashekhar will join the regular Congress on the same day. Will accept.

Dr. Chandrasekhar 1985- He was elected four times from Waqarabad Assembly Constituency in the United State of Andhra Pradesh as a Telugu Desam candidate. They 2001 I joined TRS party with the aim of getting Telangana state.

The fifth time he did 2004 He won as a TRS candidate in the assembly elections held in 1999 and was also a minister in the late Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s government. At that time there was a coalition government of Congress and TRS. 2008 During the withdrawal of TRS support to the Congress and mass resignations, he also resigned from his ministry and assembly membership. And in the by-elections, he was defeated by Congress candidate G. Prasad Kumar.2009 He had to face defeat in the elections.

After the formation of Telangana state, Dr. A. Chandrasekhar, who is considered to be a trusted friend of Chief Minister KCR, left the TRS and joined the Congress. 2014 He did not contest in the assembly elections held in 2018. As an independent candidate in the 2018 elections, he lost from Waqarabad assembly constituency. Later, in the 2019 parliamentary elections, he had to face defeat from Pidapalli while contesting on the Congress party ticket. .

Dr. A. Chandrasekhar has resigned from the Congress Party 18 January 2021 joined the BJP. Recently, he has been away from various BJP programs. According to media reports, he has announced that he will not contest from Waqarabad assembly constituency in the upcoming elections. Former Minister G. Prasad Kumar is present. It is possible that Congress will make him its candidate from Assembly Constituency or Parliamentary Constituency Zaheerabad. Or they can be given a ticket from Assembly Constituency or Parliament Constituency Chiwla.

Post Views: 236

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

