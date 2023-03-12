A project presented by two teachers of a primary school in Cremona has aroused many protests from parents who propose the study of songs such as “Bella ciao” and “Fccetto nera” for pupils.

The project, we read in La Repubblica, provides for “an apolitical approach, according to an exclusively historical didactic perspective“. Perspective that parents don’t like, at least as regards the song “Black Face”.

“A vile song that should not be taught to elementary school children. History Cannot Be Explained With ‘Black Face’“, declare the parents’ representatives after the project was presented during a meeting.

There is also a brief comment from the manager of the comprehensive school: “it is not an official project because it is not included in the training offer plan“.

But the controversies do not subside.