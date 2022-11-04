IVREA.

Difficult Friday morning in Ivrea: traffic slowed down and in some cases paralyzed. In particular, stop along the ring road, near the Borghetto.

The origin of the inconvenience is linked to a loss of methane gas detected in the city network, in correspondence with the stretch of Corso Garibaldi between the Ponte Vecchio and the intersection with Corso Nigra, an urgent intervention was required to restore and make the network safe. . Traffic was diverted to Borghetto. Things have obviously worsened, at the level of general circulation, by the fact that Friday is market day.