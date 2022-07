In Val Resia the fire hasn’t let go for days. Eighty hectares of vegetation gone up in smoke: it is not, at least in numerical terms, the karst Vietnam, and you can see it; but the peaks, the gorge, the stream make the mortification of the woods frighteningly spectacular. The fire still persists and you can see it: a fumarole appears on the side near the road that leads to the town of Resia, temporarily closed, and the helicopter immediately warns the plant.

OUR REPORTAGE

01:40