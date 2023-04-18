Blacks came to America 20,000 years ago

There are many hypotheses about the population of the American continent. Florentino Ameghino says that here, as in Africa, there was a process of human evolution from hominids, Homo habilis, Homo erectus and Homo sapiens, Neanderthals and Cro-Magnon man.

Likewise, there is talk of the migration theory, which specifies that man arrived in America through the Bering Strait.

There is also talk of the existence of archaic civilizations such as the Carales in Peru, the Zapotecs, Toltecs and Olmecas in Mesoamerica, more precisely on the sides of Mexico and Guatemala, for which scientists found archaeological and human remains in Monteverde, Chile, as well as in the Goa Santa in Brazil.

On this occasion we will focus our attention on a civilization that dates back 20 thousand years and that, due to its physical features, everything indicates that they were black.

The olmecas

This culture appears during the Mesoamerican preclassic period, and due to its characteristics, many scientists and historians have classified it as the mother culture of Mesoamerica. It is said that the ball game, the calendar and the number zero come from this culture.

They predominated in the towns of La Venta, Tres Zapotes and San Lorenzo. By the way, the town of San Lorenzo de los Negros also goes down in history because Gaspar Yanga, a freed black, founded a palenque there.

The Olmecs were characterized by having a very hierarchical society where religion predominated, and they were excellent artists. As proof of this, 17 colossal heads have been found in Mesoamerica.

The Olmecs are credited with the construction of the Great Pyramid dedicated to Tlaloc, “god of rain”, the deity of the hills, water and fertility, according to the Nahuatl culture.

The Great Pyramid is the largest in Mesoamerica (450 meters per side), its construction took advantage of a natural elevation to overlap constructions in different stages over time, in whose highest part the Spanish built a church.

The Olmec culture is one of the most important found in Mesoamerica and represents one of the oldest that populated and flourished in the American Continent, especially in the Tropics. There is Olmec evidence from at least 3,000 years ago, but that does not mean that they are that old, it is presumed that they lived in this part of the world 20,000 years ago.

One of his majestic works are the colossal heads that represented the portraits of those who ruled the tropics in what are now the states of Veracruz, Tabasco, Oaxaca and Chiapas in Mexico.

We know that some of the colossal heads, weighing about 40 tons, sometimes had to be transported uphill for distances of up to 60 km.

How did they do it?

Some experiments carried out, such as that of Bougon in France, to lift and pull a 32-ton block for a distance of 40 meters, required approximately 250 men. Another experiment conducted at Nias in Indonesia required the assistance of 325 men to move a 9-tonne monument uphill for a distance of 4 kilometers, averaging one kilometer per day.

In order for the Olmecs to be able to carry out these types of activities, in addition to being well organized, they must also have been well fed, with surpluses of food that allowed artisans and engineers to dedicate themselves exclusively to their activities, such as carving the shape of the heads and moving them long distances, respectively. .

what did they eat? What were their food sources?

Although we are unaware of much of their gastronomic practices, we know that by the year 1400-1250 BC the Olmecs already used corn, but it did not represent a significant part of their diet. On the other hand, they were sedentary, but there is no clear evidence of agriculture, but of a mixed practice of cultivation, hunting, fishing, and gathering of wild resources.

It is assumed that the Olmec culture, black men, did not suddenly disappear, but was gradually absorbed by emerging cultures such as the Zapotecs and the Mayas.

