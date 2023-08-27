Blank Vote: The Electoral Ghost in Balboa

According to current legislation, if this option is won on October 29, it will be necessary to repeat the elections for the Mayor’s Office, but the current candidates for the position will not be able to present themselves again.

Oscar Osorio Ospina

Last Tuesday, August 22, the National Registry of Civil Status endorsed the number of signatures necessary for the significant group of citizens Por Nuestra Dignidad to register the blank vote as a candidate for the Municipal Mayor of Balboa, ahead of the elections. next October.

This is an unprecedented event in the political history of the region and which marks an important milestone since winning the blank vote would demonstrate the rejection of the majority of citizens to the members of the range of candidates for office, who they will not be able to appear again in a possible second election for the Mayor’s Office. But the most interesting thing about the matter is that it is also the first time in Colombia that the blank vote will appear on the ballot of candidates for a one-man election position with the endorsement of the signatures of the town’s inhabitants.

This story began about three months ago when Norbey Montoya, Daniel Vásquez and Guillermo Alzate decided to register the Significant Group of Citizens for Our Dignity with the Municipal Registrar’s Office to promote the blank vote, in open competition with the other four registered candidates.

Judy Castañeda Mejía, who is part of the promoters of the project, indicated that 1,986 signatures were collected in one month, with which the blank vote was registered on July 29, when this process was closed. To endorse candidacies by signatures, the registration had to gather a number of valid signatures equivalent to at least 20% of the result of dividing the number of citizens eligible to vote in the respective constituency by the number of seats or positions to be provided. In the Balboa case, with an electoral potential of 5,845 citizens, 1,169 valid signatures were required.

And just five days ago, the Civil Status Registry Office, through an attached document, issued the certification of recognition of the validity of 1,279 signatures of the 1,986 presented, while it discarded the remaining 707.

But this is not all: to top the joy of the members of the significant group of citizens, during the lottery for the location of the candidates on the blank ballot, the first box was lucky.

In this municipality, one of the smallest in Risaralda in terms of population, the other candidates that will appear on the ballot are: Yamiled Restrepo Herrera of the Broad Democratic Alliance ADA movement, José Ernesto Miranda Márquez of New Liberalism, Óscar Eduardo Tocancipá Gutiérrez of the Liberal Party and Gloria Elena Álvarez Arias of the U Party.

Certificate from the Registrar of the valid signatures that support the blank vote

The last elections

On October 27, 2019, 3,661 attended the 19 polling stations in Balboa with an electoral potential of 5,699, which gave victory to Huberto Vásquez of the Con Sentimiento Futurista coalition with 1,598 votes, followed by Óscar James Osorio. from the Liberal Party with 1,159, Álvaro López García from the U Party with 529 and Beatriz Elena Loaiza from the Democratic Center with 148.

But Vásquez’s mandate only lasted two and a half years because an act of corruption, linked to the notorious scandal of Las Marionetas by former senator Mario Castaño, currently behind bars, has kept him deprived of his liberty since August 2022. On 9 of that month, the Prosecutor’s Office imposed an insurance measure for the signing of a contract in which 50% of the agreed value was delivered in advance, without the audit receiving and approving the investment plan. The arrest warrant also included the head of Internal Control, Diego Franco Barco; the Secretary of Planning, Víctor Yesith Sánchez Lozano; and the contractor María Isabel Morales Hidalgo as allegedly responsible for several inconsistencies in a contractual process that would have generated patrimonial detriment.

The investigated contract was signed on September 17, 2020 for $50’800,000 and had the purpose of carrying out a technical study of institutional redesign to define a new organizational structure and personnel plant for the Balboa Mayor’s Office. Apparently, previous reports were made without taking into account market and price analysis, a certificate of suitability from the contractor was accepted, which contained false information; and the contract was awarded without an objective selection being made with more bidders.

Since then, Jefferson Román has been in charge of the office, while the owner remains at home in prison.

The bell

For Judy Castañeda Mejía, both hope and confidence in the public administration were lost in Balboa, which was evidenced in the number of signatures that were collected in such a short time.

He added that the campaign, for which they do not have many resources to make a large display of posters, banners and parades, will be based on a strong electoral pedagogy, which will involve the families, friends and relatives of the members of the significant group of citizens. He added that reaching people with the message of the importance of the blank vote is very easy and that “the only thing we promise is responsibility and transparency.”

Castañeda Mejía is also part of a list for the Municipal Council endorsed by the Alianza Verde Party, which includes Benedicto Sánchez and Fernando Bedoya.

About the blank vote

In application of Statutory Law 1475 of 2011, the blank vote exists in Colombia as a legal guarantee for citizens who do not feel satisfied with the candidates on election day. The blank vote, which is the one that was marked in the corresponding box, appears mentioned in various laws during the 19th and 20th centuries, but its validation came only eleven years ago and since then it has won some days of local elections, such as the cases de Bello (Antioquia) in 2011 and Tinjacá (Boyacá) in 2015.

The legislative act of July 3, 2003, known as the Political Reform, established that: “The vote to elect members of a public corporation, governor, mayor or in the first round of presidential elections must be repeated once when the blank votes constitute an absolute majority in relation to the valid votes. In the case of one-person elections, the same candidates may not be presented, while in public corporations, lists that have not reached the threshold may not be presented to the new elections.

This is how the ballot for Mayor in Balboa was left with the blank vote in the first box.

The two previous cases

In 2011 in Bello (Antioquia) everyone took for granted the victory of Germán Londoño for Mayor, endorsed by the conservative party. But at the end of the count of the votes cast, a surprising winner appeared: the blank vote with a total of 60,818, while Londoño reached 46,465. In total, 124,897 people voted in that municipality, which means that the blank vote achieved 56.7%. Londoño was recognized in Bello as a file of the questioned Casa Suárez Mira.

And in 2015 history was repeated during the elections for Mayor of Tinjacá (Boyacá) where with an electoral potential of 2,564 citizens, 1,995 went to the polls. The blank vote counted 1,037 votes equivalent to 59.7% of the total, while Henry Hernando Chacón of Opción Ciudadana added 492, Luis Fernando Guerrero of the Conservative Party 489 and Libardo Efraín Buitrago of Cambio Radical only 9.

