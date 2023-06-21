Home » Blast in North Waziristan, two soldiers martyred
Blast in North Waziristan, two soldiers martyred

by admin

Spanwam: Two army soldiers were martyred in the explosion of an improvised mine in Spanwam area of ​​North Waziristan. According to ISPR, an improvised mine exploded in Spanwam in Spanwam area of ​​North Waziristan.

Two soldiers, Sepoy Gul Rauf and Sepoy Abidullah, were martyred. An operation is being conducted to eliminate possible terrorists in the area. ISPR says the sacrifices of brave men strengthen our resolve.

