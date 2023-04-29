Blaya presents extinction with an animated video clip by Lucas We

The song “Extinction” is part of the disk “Under the Noise”released by Blah a year ago, it is presented as the last single that emerges from said material. It has an animated video clip, created by Lucas We, which recounts a dream of the fictional character Fernando Fernández.

The story, which recreates Fernando Fernández, (an original idea by We!), illustrates the story of the song “Extinction”. The comic places him in front of a stewardess, her platonic love, and when following her, a kind of setbacks begin to occur, even risking her life for this impossible love. The address is from We! and Pablo G. Blaya, while illustration, animation, and editing are by We! And the person in charge of the script is Pablo Blaya.

The work is an artistic collaboration of the singer and composer Pablo Blaya with the illustrator Lucas We who, within the catalog he manages, put Fernando Fernández as the protagonist in the story of “Extinction”.

As for the song, released on the album “Debajo del Ruido”, Pablo Blaya is the author, Marcelo Soler accompanies him on music and the artistic production is shared by both. It was mixed by Marcelo Soler and mastered by Nicolás Melgarejo.

Pablo Blaya is also part of bands like Ripe Banana Skins and Piter Punk. He is a former member of Kita Pena.