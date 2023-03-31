Blender has enjoyed great popularity for many years when it comes to creating 3D graphics and animations. The powerful software is open source, is available for many operating systems and can of course also be used under macOS. So far, however, Mac users have had to put up with one disadvantage: the version for notebooks and desktops from Cupertino did not support Metal, which was at the expense of performance. That’s changing now, because the developers have released version 3.5 of Blender, which has support for Apple’s graphical programming interface on board.

Blender with Metal support for Apple Silicon and Intel

Apple provided the Blender developers with the corresponding backend some time ago. An alpha version, which only had Metal support on Macs with Apple Silicon, was released in December 2021 (see ). The new version of the software that has just been released supports the GPU-based rendering of three-dimensional graphics, animations and textures on Intel Macs, too, and therefore ensures noticeable acceleration even on older devices. However, this is not quite as clear as on M1 and M2 Macs.

Frame rates doubled to tripled

Metal is used in Blender 3.5 primarily in the preview in the 3D viewport. On a Mac Studio with M1 Ultra, native use of Apple’s API doubles to triples the playback frame rates for the two test scenes (“Wanderer” and “Amy”). A Mac mini with an Intel i5 still achieves increases of 15 to 50 percent compared to OpenGL. The times required for rendering are also reduced on both processor platforms, and the Blender developers have the detailed test results on a special one website published.

Faster editing mode and vector displacement maps

Other innovations in Blender 3.5 include a number of ready-made so-called assets, primarily for the design of hair. The editing mode now allows you to work much faster and edit larger objects than before. In addition, vector displacement maps can now be used in the sculpting tools of the 3D graphics suite. This is an easy way to create complex shapes. There are further improvements when working with channels and when rendering with cycles. All the changes that Blender 3.5 has to offer are in the Release Notes to find.