Xinhua News Agency reporters Dong Ruifeng and Gu Tiancheng

In the face of the epidemic, he resolutely handed over the letter of request: “I will go first.” The patient is anxious, thinking about what the patient thinks: “Use your heart to relieve the pain.”

The “Most Beautiful Doctor” in 2022 interprets the lofty spirit of “respect for life, save the dying, be willing to give, and love without bounds”.

Go forward bravely and stick to the front line of the battle against the “epidemic”

Starting from Leishenshan Hospital in Wuhan, Guan Xiangdong almost “transferred” to the intensive care units of all designated hospitals for new coronary pneumonia in Hubei.

“The epidemic is an order, and our medical staff have no turning back.” Putting on a white coat and solemnly wearing the party member badge on the chest is the habit of Guan Xiangdong, director of the Department of Critical Care Medicine of the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University.

In the past two years, Guan Xiangdong has been ordered to set off on 14 expeditions, and his footprints have covered local clustered outbreaks in many provinces.

When the epidemic hit, 150 medical staff from Liaoning Province’s critical care medicine major rushed to Wuhan to fight the epidemic. Ding Renyu, deputy director of the Department of Critical Care Medicine at the First Affiliated Hospital of China Medical University, is the captain of the medical team.

He is not only on the front line of the fight against the new crown pneumonia epidemic, but also the influenza A, H7N9 type avian flu, the treatment of blast casualties, flood relief… Wherever there is a need, he will go wherever.

Zhang Jing, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases of Weihai Municipal Hospital in Shandong Province, has been engaged in the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and has withstood the great test in the fight against the epidemic. In the early days of the outbreak of the new crown pneumonia, she led the team to complete the expansion of the hospital’s fever clinic in just 18 hours. In the case of insufficient protective materials, the infection control was strictly controlled to the greatest extent possible…

In order to further play the key role of epidemiological investigation in the response and disposal of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, the National Health Commission and the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention have selected a group of researchers from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and various local disease control institutions. Experts with strong professional ability and rich practical experience in fields such as , laboratory testing, etc., set up a national flow adjustment expert team.

They work together in different areas and are on call at any time. Once there is a local report of the epidemic, they will rush to the scene as quickly as possible to support the epidemic situation to quickly carry out the work of tracing the source of the epidemic, risk investigation, and epidemic research and judgment, and improve the scientific and accurate level of epidemic handling. Control the spread of the epidemic in the shortest time and at the lowest cost.

Willing to give, uphold the benevolence of doctors

Zeku County, under the Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Qinghai Province, is over 3,700 meters above sea level. There is a Hui doctor there, who is affectionately called “Plateau Hao Mamba (doctor)” by herdsmen. He is Ma Wenyi, chief physician and director of surgery at Zeku County People’s Hospital.

In 1995, in order to better serve the local people, Ma Wenyi, who first came to Zeku County, learned Tibetan proficiently in one year, and took root in the local practice for 27 years. A generalist who is proficient in “eighteen skills” in orthopedics. The Tibetan-Chinese bilingual pennant hung all over his office, expressing the gratitude and respect of patients of all ethnic groups to the “most beautiful doctor” in the plateau.

Anlong County is located on the Miaoling Mountains in the Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in the southwest of Guizhou Province. A female doctor in a white coat has been running around the countryside and sheep intestines for many years. Her name is Pan Feng, a rural doctor in Lugoutang Village, Anlong County.

Midwifery for mothers, acupuncture for the elderly, free clinics for patients in need, and instructing villagers to prevent and control the epidemic… For 24 years, Pan Feng has used his youth and sweat to serve the local people in Miao township.

In February 2021, Sun Ning, who has passed his sixtieth year, did not hesitate to go to Xinjiang to serve as the deputy secretary and president of the Party Committee of Xinjiang Hospital of Beijing Children’s Hospital. As an authoritative expert in pediatric urology in China, he continuously promotes the sinking of high-quality pediatric medical resources. “Since the country needs it and the children in Xinjiang need it, I will come here,” Sun Ning said.

After 70 years of warm spring, the 96-year-old Chinese medicine master Xu Runsan still sticks to the front line of clinical practice. During the rounds and out of the outpatient clinic, he insisted on writing his own medical records, and carefully considered the prescription and medication.

The prescriptions he prescribes are always low in price, less in taste and good in curative effect. “On the basis of ensuring the efficacy, try to use cheap and effective drugs to reduce the economic burden of patients.” Xu Runsan said.

Do not forget the original intention, improve people’s health and well-being

“We give light to people, and where there is light, there is hope.” For more than 30 years, Zhou Xingtao, director of the Eye and Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital of Fudan University, has brought light to a large number of eye disease patients with his superb medical skills.

To cure the disease, but also to cure the disease. “Is the problem of myopia solved?” Zhou Xingtao vigorously promoted the popularization of myopia prevention and control, and established the refractive development files of children and adolescents… This is a prevention and treatment road that combines precision medicine with health education and popular science prevention and control.

my country used to be a country with a serious malaria epidemic. Gao Qi, a researcher at the Jiangsu Institute of Schistosomiasis Prevention and Control, had a dream since 1983 when he was engaged in malaria prevention and control—eliminating malaria.

Every summer, I go to the countryside to squat to carry out mosquito trapping and infection source investigation; participate in the formulation and implementation of the national malaria elimination action plan throughout the whole process… On June 30, 2021, my country received the national malaria elimination certification issued by the World Health Organization. At this moment, high Qi burst into tears.

Choose one thing for a lifetime. Engaged in clinical nursing for 34 years, including 22 years in the AIDS nursing position, Hu Minhua, director of the AIDS Treatment Center of the Ninth Hospital of Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province, is unswerving.

Participated in the establishment of the Jiangxi AIDS Treatment Center, and rescued more than 3,000 AIDS patients in total; carried out the province’s AIDS prevention volunteer training program and AIDS anti-discrimination publicity; went to major universities to give AIDS prevention knowledge publicity lectures… Hu Minhua’s mobile phone accumulated accumulative The phone numbers of more than 1,000 AIDS patients are stored, and the “Lifeline” has never been interrupted.

Adhering to the fine traditions, Chinese doctors represented by “the most beautiful doctors” continue to make new contributions to improving people’s health and well-being, and write a new chapter for the construction of a healthy China.