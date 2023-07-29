Home » Blessd’s message to his impersonator in Yo me Llamo
News

Blessd’s message to his impersonator in Yo me Llamo

by admin
Blessd’s message to his impersonator in Yo me Llamo

My Name Is 2023: How was the rating at its premiere?

The figures obtained by ‘Yo Me Llamo’ were very positive, since it not only managed to reach first place in the rating table but also to make a significant difference to the premiere of ‘Tía Alison’, on the RCN Channel, as well as MasterChef Celebrity’ , a program that has given battle to the contents of Caracol Televisión.

Thus, ‘Yo Me Llamo’ obtained on Wednesday night 12.34 points, a figure very similar to that obtained by the final of the Challenge (12.99 points), revealing that the channel managed to maintain its audience.

Also: The response of ‘Aleja’ to those who criticize his triumph in the Challenge

Following the resounding success of the ninth season of ‘Yo Me Llamo’, the Noticias Caracol broadcast at 7:00 p.m. entered the ratings table with 8.79 points.

In third and fourth place were MasterChef Celebrity and Tía Alison, RCN Channel programs with 6.72 points and 6.35 points, respectively.

Finally, ‘Romina, powerful’, starring Juanita Molina was ranked fifth in the table with 6.28 points.

See also  Derby Irpef-Irap, the government's plan to cut taxes

You may also like

Nuremberg | declaration instead of a fine

US$ 345 million military aid to Taiwan

Disturbing Video Shows Brutal Beating of Taxi Driver...

Candidates registered and held demonstrations this Friday in...

Transfer: Samsondin Ouro leaves Ns Mura for Saudi...

In the center of Cali, the assailants are...

Much is at stake for France after the...

After Nigeria and Ghana, Burkina-Faso approves the use...

Former Finance Minister responded to President Petro on...

US doesn’t want Hong Kong’s prime minister at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy