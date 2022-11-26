VALPERGA

The “aerial” orchestra of the bell tower of the Belmonte sanctuary will have a more solemn, prestigious and unique sound on all the bell towers of the Canavese but not only being able, now, to count on as many as 11 bells, all completely manual and operable with the characteristic bass or from a manual keyboard from the belfry.

The long-awaited event in which the new five bells, which add to the 6 already present, were blessed in front of a good number of faithful and pilgrims who, gathered in devout prayer, were able to admire and hear them for the first time the sound.

Last Wednesday’s appointment has already become a part of the millenary history of a spiritual point of reference that occupies a special place in the heart of the Canavese people.

«An applause and a dutiful thanks – say from the sanctuary of Belmonte – goes to the benefactor and creator of this ambitious project financed entirely by himself. Heartfelt thanks undoubtedly go to Countess Irene Valperga di Masino e Caluso who, as owner of Belmonte, in addition to having given her approval for the implementation of the project, has expressed the wish that one of the bells bear the image of San Giovanni Bosco, in addition to the two mottos of the family, and his name, together with that of his deceased husband. Thanks also to the municipal council of Valperga, to the mayors of the Val Gallenca mountain union, to the regional councilor Mauro Fava for intervening and supporting and helping to make everything come true. Another dutiful thanks goes to the parish priest of Cuorgnè, Don Ilario Rege Gianas, and to the deacon Roberto Ronchetto. A special thanks to Monsignor Carlo Ellena who supported the solemn ceremony with his presence ».

After some small masonry work on the belfry, the five new bells, together with the six already existing ones, will form the most beautiful carillon in the Canavese and Piedmont.

«When they play together it will be a beautiful and evocative concert – they say from Belmonte – hoping it will be the soundtrack of serene moments». C.C.