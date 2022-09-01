The date of the liturgical memorial has been defined: it is the day of the election as Pope, as for the successor Saint John Paul II

CANALE D’AGORDO. The liturgical memorial of Blessed Pope Luciani will occur on August 26 of each year. The announcement will be made on Sunday, at the rite of beatification. The date of the election to the papal throne was chosen, rather than that of 12 October, the day of his birth. For his successor John Paul II, the liturgical feast falls on October 22, a date that recalls that of the beginning of the ministry, October 22, 1978. For Saint Paul VI, the decision was made on May 29, the day of his priestly ordination (in 1920).

“Monsignor Vincenzo Savio would have liked this choice too – comments Don Davide Fiocco, priest of Canale, head of the Culture office of the diocese and member of the Vatican Luciani Foundation -. In these days, it is useful to return to the intuition and foresight with which Monsignor Savio, then bishop of Belluno Feltre, in 2005 wanted to start this path. Since our mountain nature likes to bask in lamentation, like a good father he suggested that we rediscover our treasures: first the art of mountain churches, for which he started an enhancement and restoration activity; but there was another treasure to be rediscovered, namely the traces of holiness that have flourished in the mountain parish communities. The path of “don Albino” was certainly the most evident ».

The beatification process began in 2003, five decades after his death, because the previous and yet authoritative requests had not found the expected interest high up, Don Fiocco recalls. The recognition of his holiness required more time than both his predecessor Montini and his successor Wojtyla, because there has never been a “Lucian current” in the Church, capable of pushing the cart – Fiocco points out – together with our little diocese; there has never been anyone who wanted to canonize his line of government, since his government ended before it began. Furthermore, nothing was taken for granted at his canonical trial. «But now, at the end of so much effort, we can proudly savor the goal achieved, because everything has been done with science and conscience. And this is an added value to the work and to the goal itself ».

Today the pilgrimage of young people will start, on 2 September the diocesan one. Saturday but mass in St. Peter’s, with the patriarch of Venice and the bishops of the dioceses of Belluno Feltre and Vittorio Veneto, on Sunday morning in St. Peter’s square the rite of beatification.