The indication of the bishop of Belluno-Feltre to the parishes for the beatification. A Canale appointment in the square for the live broadcast

Francesco Dal Mas

01 September 2022

CANALE D’AGORDO. On Sunday morning, the bells of all the churches of the diocese will have to ring in celebration, as at Easter, from 11.50 to noon, to welcome the new blessed, Don Albino Luciani. Bishop Renato Marangoni specifically asked for it in a letter to the parish priests. Not only. The square of Canale d’Agordo will be transformed into a small Piazza San Pietro, or rather into a branch. In fact, the Municipality and the Parish have set up 450 seats to watch the celebration live from 10 in the morning. Several canals, from the mayor Flavio Colcergnan to the director of the museum, Loris Serafini, will be in Rome, on pilgrimage, but reservations still take into account the “coverage” of the piazza di Canale. Bishop Renato Marangoni, for his part, also addressed a warm appeal to the people of Belluno: for maximum participation. “I invite all local communities to prepare for the celebration that will be presided over by Pope Francis next Sunday at 10.30 in St. Peter’s Square, experiencing a moment of vigil – parish or inter-parish – on the eve or pre-eve and, then, making the most of the celebration of the Sunday Eucharist ”.

The celebratory methods on Sunday are those common to each beatification. The official website of the Vatican announced that the petition for beatification will be read by Bishop Marangoni, as exceptionally the seat of the Cause of canonization of the venerable John Paul I. The postulator of the Cause card. Beniamino Stella and the vice-postulator, Stefania Falasca. The words foreseen by the ritual, in Latin, are the following: “Most Blessed Father, I, Bishop of Belluno-Feltre, humbly ask your holiness to enroll the Venerable Servant of God John Paul I, pope in the number of Blessed”. Before the Pope’s response, the postulator will present the biography of the Servant of God John Paul I. The Pope’s response, again in Latin, from the ritual, will be the following: “We accepting the desire of our brother Renato Marangoni, Bishop of Belluno- Feltre, many other brothers in the episcopate and many other faithful, after having received the opinion of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, with Our Apostolic Authority we grant that the venerable Servant of God John Paul I, Pope, from now on he is to be called Blessed and celebrated every year in the places and according to the rules established by law … In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit ”.

The Pope will also announce in his reply the day fixed for the memory of the Blessed. At the end of the Pope’s words the “Alleluia” will be sung, an expression of joy and glory to the Lord for the proclamation of the beatification of Pope John I, Albino Luciani.

The Postulation will bring to the altar, a gift for the Supreme Pontiff, a reliquary with the relics of the new Blessed. The rite of beatification concludes with thanksgiving to the Holy Father pronounced by Bishop Renato Marangoni and a grateful personal greeting, together with the Postulatore.

