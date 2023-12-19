Blessing of homosexual couples: Hamburg Archbishop praises Vatican | > – News

As of: December 18, 2023 6:08 p.m

Homosexual couples can now also be blessed in the Catholic Church. The Catholic Archbishop of Hamburg Stefan Heße described the decision from the Vatican on Monday as a “real Christmas present”.

It is an expression of respect for the reality of life and the life decisions of people who want to be there for each other. “And it gives us the opportunity to bless without asking for anything,” says Heße. He was glad that it happened that way. This is already common practice in Hamburg and in many dioceses.

“The church had to react”

“Apparently the Pope seems to be having a big impact here again with his pastoral style,” said the archbishop in an interview with the Hamburg Journal. “He doesn’t change the teaching, but he says: Reality is broader than the teaching. And the church has to react to that.”

On Monday, Pope Francis cleared the way for the Catholic Church to bless same-sex couples – but only under strict conditions. This emerges from a letter on doctrine published by the Vatican in Rome. According to the official German translation, it talks about the “possibility of blessing couples in irregular situations and same-sex couples”.

No marriage equality

With this decision, however, the Vatican does not equate homosexual partnerships with conventional marriage. Church weddings between a man and a man or a woman and a woman are still not permitted.

The question of whether same-sex couples can receive a blessing is one of the major controversial issues in the Catholic Church. In contrast to the Pope, who has previously shown himself open to this, many conservative clergy strictly reject this. In Germany, blessing ceremonies for homosexual couples are already practiced in many communities, although so far in a gray area under canon law.

Approval from the Bishops’ Conference

Praise came from the chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, Georg Bätzing, on Monday. The Archdiocese of Cologne under the ultra-conservative Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki recently disciplined a clergyman.

