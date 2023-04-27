Blind spot of the crisis

* A cabinet for concertation…

or one for the collapse of health reform?

We had said in the editorial published yesterday, on the removal of President Gustavo Petro’s cabinet, that the untimely news of the formal resignation of the ministers, given on Tuesday night, occurred in the midst of the “wuthering heights” in which developed the country. And now it is possible to confirm it, after the departure of a large part of the collaborators who, with the seven members of the previous day, add up to ten since the presidential inauguration: more than one per month if it were the case to make an average of this type.

Certainly, the first surprise was the acceptance of the resignation of the head of the Treasury, José Antonio Ocampo, who was supposed to be the only immovable chip in the council of ministers. The truth be told, in the midst of the ups and downs of a cabinet that used to pass in quicksand (particularly this year) and lived subject to the waves of rhetoric raised from the House of Nariño or among the ministers themselves, the figure of Ocampo stood out for the revulsion of the facundia, his exhibitions tied to precise figures, the distance before the so-called activism, the contempt for trinomania so fashionable and inclined to technical arguments about what could or could not be carried out within fiscal limits. exact.

It was even the former Finance Minister who received thunderous applause in the parliamentary chamber, after the approval of the tax reform at the end of 2022. And although he achieved far-reaching tax results, whose impact, however, is still Due to the general performance of the economy and the creation of employment, a large part of the markets, both national and international, placed their trust in their activities. In fact, the indices for the first quarter of 2023 are less catastrophic than expected, at least in terms of the emergency landing of the economy in the midst of the abrupt global slowdown, although it would certainly be absurd not to warn, with energy, that all alarms remain on.

Apart, then, from what would appear to be a decision by the president to dismiss those who counterbalanced the content of his health reform within the cabinet (Ocampo himself, Cecilia López and Alejandro Gaviria), and despite the fact that he himself requested To give the debate, the truth is that the successor in the Treasury portfolio, Ricardo Bonilla, must above all send the same signals of stability and responsible performance as his predecessor. Of his own, he did so as soon as he learned of his appointment. And it’s not bad at all to do it. It is already known, for example, that the sensitivity of the dollar and its devaluation impact ipso facto on inflation, the worst “tax” that today lies in the head of all Colombians. Furthermore, and in many other economic aspects, it is a requirement that the country and the markets assimilate what, in itself, could have been a designation, even if it was to a certain extent, announced with some advance notice or gradualness. And thus avoid surprise. Of course, neither can it be said that Bonilla does not have the experience for the position and it is possible to recognize him as a balanced person; he prepared both academically and in public service. Furthermore, it is no secret to anyone that the President had him ready to succeed Ocampo at any time.

In that clean slate, so to speak, in the face of everything related to health reform, the accepted resignation of the minister of the sector, Carolina Corcho, was not expected. But it is a success. Contrary to what was thought, it is now clear that he had become a liability for the president himself. It is probable, however, that it is already too late for the purposes of concerting the reform that she always prevented. At first glance, her replacement, Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo, would have a greater breadth of vision and political capacities for a better development in this regard. And it is possible that, in that direction, he will achieve harmony with the new Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, instead of what happened with the outgoing one, Alfonso Prada.

For their part, once the quotas of the official parties (Conservative, Liberal and the U) have been banished, on which there will be time to comment on their substitutes, it remains to be seen what will happen with the health reform and its very precarious situation in The congress. In principle, with the routine patronage mentality, it would seem obvious that, stripped of the bureaucratic bond, these parties would react in the irritated scenario proposed by the Government. But, likewise, they always warned with serenity that the positions were secondary to the implementation of a sensible and concerted health reform. With which, after all, it returns to the same point as before the removal of the cabinet: either the government arranges the reform or it is due to its sole and mere fault that it will collapse.