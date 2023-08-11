Blind spots and indecent proposals

Violence, fear and intimidation linked to organized crime affect the development of cities in Latin America and the Caribbean. Today organized crime has negative effects on the daily lives of thousands of people and hundreds of communities. Organized crime capabilities have the potential to directly affect the most vulnerable communities. In addition, they are negatively influencing the functioning of State institutions. Citizens are overwhelmed and demand forceful responses. Just review what is happening in Ecuador, Colombia, Chile, Honduras, Venezuela, Costa Rica and Mexico.

There are a series of “blind spots” that prevent national and local governments from developing comprehensive and appropriate agendas and capacities to effectively intervene in the complexity that organized crime has today. The main authorities responsible for citizen security, such as mayors, the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office, are overwhelmed and do not have a strategic and clear vision of this problem.

It is noteworthy that at the beginning of electoral political campaigns no serious programmatic proposals are known and simply indecent and irresponsible announcements such as total peace, creation of local police, elite corps, squads and special commandos with drones, increased police force and military presence prevail. in the streets, purchase of cameras, more quadrants, more CAI, more coexistence managers and police inspectors. “Market list” type ads that lack scientific evidence and generate even more mistrust in institutions and more uncertainty in communities.

At least five “blind spots” are identified: 1) There is no political interest in concentrating efforts on understanding the flows, volumes, and profits of organized crime to get an idea of ​​its dimension. The main weight has been drug trafficking and instrumental or intentional homicides, which gives less visibility to its connection with other illegal economies. There is not enough data to understand the relationship between criminal groups, the use of violence and other criminal behaviour.

2) Although national and multilateral institutions have made progress in building information systems, there are still important gaps and inconsistencies. In the case of organized crime and illegal economies, there is really little information available, which in most cases refers to the number of structures, members, arrests, and less to their characteristics, dynamics and contexts. Under these conditions, it is very difficult to advance the design and implementation of high-impact interventions with rigorous monitoring and evaluation.

3) It is also important to identify those less perceptible consequences such as money laundering. It is enough to review in each city the number of prosecutors and the effectiveness of the processes and investigators dedicated to asset forfeiture and money laundering. One of the main consequences of laundering is the consolidation of the economic power of criminal organizations, allowing them to penetrate the legitimate economy, bribe officials, and create an environment in which criminal activity permeates the political system and institutions.

4) Another worrying issue is the high rate of impunity. According to the IDB blog “Without Fears”, while in Europe 81 criminals are sentenced for every 100 victims, in Latin America and the Caribbean this number only reaches 24. In the case of homicides, while in Asia and Europe 72% and 92% of violent deaths are clarified, respectively, in the Americas the proportion barely reaches 43%. In addition, in the world on average 43 criminals are convicted for every 100 victims of intentional homicide. In some countries of the region, this proportion can drop to less than ten. 5) The serious problem of prison overcrowding makes prisons true incubators of criminal activity; From there, powerful criminal organizations are being formed and complex networks that operate inside and outside prisons are being configured.

Responding effectively to citizen anger implies decisively intervening in the fluid relationship between transnational criminal organizations and those that operate locally, mainly the drug, illegal weapons, smuggling, and extortion markets. In addition, the decision to adequately intervene in environments of impunity, corruption and other types of violence —not only criminal violence.

It is a contextualized, focused and differential approach that, without a doubt, requires a strategic vision from the authorities, in which the design of a model, a comprehensive strategy and an operational intervention plan that has the depth and the sustainability necessary to strengthen institutional capacities and national and local public management of security in accordance with the reality that organized crime and illegal economies demand today