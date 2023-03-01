the american band Blink 182officially announced the cancellation of all their shows in South America, without a doubt a great blow to the fans of the band, whose concert in Colombia was scheduled for March 23, within the framework of the Estéreo Picnic Festival had generated a lot of expectation.

It was no secret to anyone fracture suffered by their drummer Travis Barker in one of his fingers, for which he had to undergo surgery and save a reasonable time for rest and recovery.

Given this, the band announced on their social networks the cancellation of their shows in Mexico, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia, whose tour began on March 11.

Twenty One Pilots will be the band that will replace Blink 182 at Estéreo Picnic.