Blink 182 confirms that it will be at Estéreo Picnic 2024

the american band Blink 182officially reported that he will perform at the Estéreo Picnic Festival next year, after the cancellation of all his shows in South America and in Colombia, whose concert was scheduled for March 23, then the fracture suffered by their drummer Travis Barker in one of his fingers, for which he had to undergo surgery and save a reasonable time for rest and recovery.

Given this, the band announced on their social networks that next year they will perform in Peru on March 27, in the same month they will do Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile and Brazil, and Festival Estéreo Picnic in Colombia, for now with dates for confirm.

Without a doubt, this is news that brings joy to his followers, as many were left with the frustration of not being able to enjoy the songs and energy of the American band live.

For now, a statement from the organization of the Estéreo Picnic Festival is expected to find out the band’s presentation date.

