Blinken and Gang lead the way in improving US-China relations

TO EXPAND the dialogue to improve their relations, at their worst moment in years, the United States and China agreed during the visit to Beijing by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in which he had “sincere” and “constructive” conversations with his Chinese counterpart , Qing Gang.

It is the first displacement of a head of US diplomacy to Chinese territory in almost five years.

Blinken talked to Gang for seven and a half hours, including during a banquet, in a state villa.

The Foreign Minister invited them to visit Washington later and assured that the two diplomats will work together to expand the number of flights between the two largest economies in the world, to the lowest since the covid-19 pandemic.

Blinken emphasized the importance of “Keep channels of communication open… to reduce the risk of misperceptions,” said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, calling the talks “candid, substantive and constructive.”

Blinken will have further meetings today before leaving China.

Qin assured Blinken that US-China relations “are at the lowest point since the establishment of diplomatic relations” in 1979, according to official broadcaster CCTV.

“This is not in line with the fundamental interests of the two peoples, nor does it meet the common expectations of the international community,” Qin said during the talks.

At the same time, he issued a warning about Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

“The Taiwan question is at the center of China’s major interests, it is the most important issue in Sino-US relations and the most notable risk,” Qin Gang said.

China last year carried out major maneuvers around Taiwan, considered a rehearsal for an invasion, after then-Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, visited the island in August.

Blinken was scheduled to visit China in February but abruptly changed plans when the United States shot down a Chinese balloon, which it labeled a spy, overflying its territory. New Biden-Xi meeting

Biden said he looks forward to meeting again with President Xi Jinping after their long and cordial meeting last November on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, where they agreed to Blinken’s visit.

The two leaders are likely to attend the next G20 summit, in New Delhi, India, in September, and Xi is invited to travel to San Francisco in November, when the United States hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

The Chinese government is especially upset by Biden’s restrictions on the export of high-end semiconductors to China. The United States justifies the measure because it fears possible military uses.

According to an aide, Blinken also wants to pressure China to halt the shipment to Latin America of the precursor chemicals that are then used to make fentanyl, a powerful painkiller that is sparking a pandemic that kills tens of thousands of Americans each year.

Washington also criticizes China for human rights, and Blinken’s visit is the first by an administration member since the United States accused Beijing of genocide against the largely Muslim Uyghur minority.

During his tour of the region, Blinken spoke by phone with his counterparts in Japan and South Korea, and met with Singapore’s foreign minister in Washington before leaving.

Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan traveled to Tokyo for separate three-way meetings involving Japan, South Korea and the Philippines./AFP